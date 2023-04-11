Dee Minor and the Dischords are pumped for their upcoming show at The Brass Monkey, Cronulla on April 22.
They are one of the most popular and entertaining cult bands to emerge from the cauldron of the 80's Aussie pub music scene.
Formed in 1978, they toured the country with Midnight Oil, Radiators, Cold Chisel, The Angels, Mi-Sex, and others.
Now, they're back and fans are loving it.
The original 1982 Dischords lineup will showcase their unique brand of 'old school' 80's guitar driven, postpunk rock.
Cronulla is the final concert of their tour.
Visit: www.deeminor.net and www.facebook.com/deeminorandthedischords
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.