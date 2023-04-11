Plan to create new Alcohol Free Zone in Kogarah

Kogarah will get its second Alcohol Free Zone under a proposal considered by Bayside Council's city services committee.
Bayside Council is proposing to establish a new Alcohol Free Zone (AFZ) on the northern side of Kogarah Railway Station in an area bounded by Station Street, the Victoria Way walkway and Paine Street.
An AFZ already exists on the other side of Kogarah Railway Station which comes under the Georges River Local Government Area.
Under the proposal, the existing AFZ and the proposed AFZ will be joined to cover the Kogarah CBD.
Local councils are required to review their AFZs every four years.
There are eight AFZs in the Bayside, all of them in the eastern side of the LGA at Botany, Mascot and Rosebury, which all expired in 2022. Bayside is proposing to renew these and introduce the new one in Kogarah.
Alcohol-Free Zones (AFZ) are designed to prevent drinking on public roads, footpaths or public carparks.
They also help to address alcohol-related crime including offensive behaviour, malicious damage to property, littering and other crime committed in public places.
Police enforce the zones. Council officers can also enforce the zones but they can't ask for ID, so enforcement is left to the police.
One or more of the following people may make an application to a local council to establish an alcohol-free zone: a person who is a representative of a community group active in the area, a police officer, or a person who lives or works in the area.
Bayside Council will place the proposed AFZs on public exhibition and consult with the Police Area Commanders. The council will consider any issues raised during the consultation before making a final decision on the AFZs.
Last year, Georges River Council re-established AFZs at Oatley Shopping Centre, Penshurst Shopping Centre, Kogarah CBD, Hurstville CBD, Mortdale Shopping Centre, and Riverwood Town Centre until 2026.
