Plan to create new Alcohol Free Zone in Kogarah

By Jim Gainsford
April 11 2023 - 2:30pm
Bayside Council is proposing to establish a new Alcohol Free Zone (AFZ) on the northern side of Kogarah Railway Station in an area bounded by Station Street, the Victoria Way walkway and Paine Street.
Kogarah will get its second Alcohol Free Zone under a proposal considered by Bayside Council's city services committee.

