St George multicultural communities benefit from Federal Government grants

Kingsgrove Community Aid Centre and the Shopfront Arts Co-op have been supported in the latest round of the Federal Government's Fostering Integration Grants program.
Federal Member for Barton, Linda Burney announced the funding during a visit to the Kingsgrove Community Aid Centre yesterday (April 11).
Kingsgrove Community Aid Centre will receive $80,000 to support the Kingsgrove Community Coffee Club under the program which brings together Australians from all different backgrounds to socialise.
Meanwhile, The Shopfront Arts Co-op will also receive $100,000 to develop collaborative creative programs for young people.
The latest round of Fostering Integration Grants represents a $5.6 million investment in 83 projects across Australia.
This funding will empower grassroots local organisations to continue their vital work supporting migrant and multicultural communities.
"I congratulate Shopfront Arts Co-op and Kingsgrove Community Aid Centre for securing these grants in recognition of their hard work," Ms Burney said.
"Both organisations work tirelessly to make a positive impact in the lives of migrants and multicultural Australians.
Kingsgrove Community Aid Centre chief executive, Anne Farah-Hill said, "The celebration of food from many cultures unites us as a community generating a respectful informed and harmonious gathering.
"We are grateful to the Hon Linda Burney Federal Member for Barton for this support as we look forward to working on this opportunity creating a sustainable mechanism for the Kingsgrove Community Aid Centre."
Shopfront Arts Co-op spokesperson Daniel Potter said, "Shopfront Arts Co-op is proud and excited to receive funding through the Fostering Integration Grant.
"Since its inception in 1976, it has been Shopfront's mission to create a safe space for collaboration, creativity, and celebration of our diverse and multicultural community of Young People.
"This funding will allow us to further develop our multi-faceted programs and provide opportunities for Young People and their families."
