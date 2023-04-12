St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Bayside's NAIDOC Week program to support Yes vote for Voice to Parliament

JG
By Jim Gainsford
April 12 2023 - 1:30pm
National polling on the Voice has shown that 50 per cent of voters say they need more information about the details of the Voice in order to cast an informed vote.
Bayside Council has also applied for a NAIDOC Week grant from the Australian Government of $20,000 to develop a program to promote the Yes vote in the referendum to include a Voice to Parliament.

JG

Jim Gainsford

Reporter

Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au

Local News

