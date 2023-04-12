Bayside's NAIDOC Week program to support Yes vote for Voice to Parliament

Bayside Council has also applied for a NAIDOC Week grant from the Australian Government of $20,000 to develop a program to promote the Yes vote in the referendum to include a Voice to Parliament.
At its November meeting the Council endorsed the Uluru Statement From The Heart which in turn implies endorsement of the Voice to Parliament and a 'Yes' vote in the upcoming referendum.
The council agreed to use the Federal Government's official and authorised Yes vote material rather than embark on our own specific marketing program.
Following on from this, the council has also applied for a NAIDOC Week grant from the Australian Government of $20,000 to develop a program for NAIDOC Week in July which, if successful, can be used to promote the Yes vote.
Subject to thesuccessful NAIDOC Week grant application, actions will include:
- a ceremonial event to follow the official flag-raising ceremony to open NAIDOC Week;
- the purchase of pull-up banners with the Yes vote and national branding for mayoral speeches and council events;
- hosting a NAIDOC Week Family Fun Day and incorporating a community barbecue to promote the Yes vote.
- a montage of portrait images of local Elders in the theme of the Week (For Our Elders). This will be a permanent mural to be installed at a location yet to be decided.
Apart from its application for a $20,000 NAIDOC Week grant, the council has also included $20,000 in the 2023/24 budget proposal from the Events Team to purchase Yes vote flags/banners for display across the LGA.
National polling on the Voice has shown that 50 per cent of voters say they need more information about the details of the Voice in order to cast an informed vote.
40 per cent of voters say they have enough information, and 10 percent are unsure.
Support for the Voice is strongest among people aged 18 to 34 years (85 per cent support), and lowest among voters aged 55+ years (58 per cent).
63 percent of voters were aware a referendum was happening, with the lowest percentage of those not aware in the 18-34-year group (60 per cent).
23 per cent of voters say they are undecided, but when pushed about how they are leaning, a majority (65 per cent) indicate a vote for Yes.
It is expected the referendum will be held in August to November 2023.
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
