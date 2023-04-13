For the past 47 years Shopfront Arts Co-Op at Carlton has been providing an inclusive space for young people to showcase their creative skills.
The youth arts organisation funds significant work for youth in the community and is Sydney's only cross-art form organisation led by and dedicated to the artistry of young people.
Shopfront has amplified their voices through theatre shows, film projects, creative classes and youth led art projects.
Led by Daniel Potter and Natalie Rose, the organisation works with more than 1600 young people each year, and in 2022, created a program of 28 new works and events.
But the company is at a cross-roads. Philanthropy and Partnerships Manager at Shopfront Cathy Nisbet, said the future was uncertain.
"We at Shopfront, like many youth arts organisations, lost our multi-year federal funding in 2020," she said.
"We received transitional funding and COVID-19 funding, for which we are hugely grateful, that supported us through the pandemic and allowed us to continue with scholarships, additional support workers. development and to establish free onsite programs.
"We are currently applying for multi-year federal funding, however, we will not find out if we are successful until 2024.
"Going into 2023 we need help to meet the post pandemic gap to deliver our diverse, accessible, inclusive program.
"This year, the company are committing to various fundraising opportunities to raise $100,000 to help support their programs and make sure no child is left without the love of creativity that Shopfront fosters."
To support this, Shopfront is hosting a birthday fundraiser on May 6.
Titled the 'FUNdraiser', the event will feature performances from some of Shopfront's talented youth. including songs written by teenagers for the company's 2022 original production 'TEEN ANGST: The Musical.'
There will also be trivia games, silent auctions, raffle prizes and tickets include a drink on entry and catered food.
Supporters can buy an individual ticket for $65, or can purchase a table of eight with friends for $480.
It starts at 6pm.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
