Help Shopfront Arts Co-Op Carlton thrive for young people

By Eva Kolimar
Updated April 13 2023 - 12:02pm, first published 11:30am
Shopfront Arts Co-Op at Carlton is hosting a 'FUNdraiser' for its 47th birthday, to help keep its valuable programs stay afloat for young people in the community. Picture supplied; Joshua Morris
For the past 47 years Shopfront Arts Co-Op at Carlton has been providing an inclusive space for young people to showcase their creative skills.

