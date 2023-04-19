St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Local News
Our People

The Benevolent Society's Greenwood Cottage Day Centre Bexley volunteer inspired by mother's life

EK
By Eva Kolimar
April 20 2023 - 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sandra Duesbury is a volunteer at Greenwood Cottage Bexley, where her late mother also attended. Picture by Chris Lane
Sandra Duesbury is a volunteer at Greenwood Cottage Bexley, where her late mother also attended. Picture by Chris Lane

Volunteer Sandra Duesbury knew her calling was to help those around her. Initially inspired by family experiences, she has become a dedicated volunteer who is keeping people connected to their community.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.