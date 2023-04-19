Volunteer Sandra Duesbury knew her calling was to help those around her. Initially inspired by family experiences, she has become a dedicated volunteer who is keeping people connected to their community.
She gives up her time to support residents at Greenwood Cottage Day Centre, Bexley, operated by The Benevolent Society, which offers social opportunities for people aged 65 and older in St George.
She started volunteering there in March 2020. Her late mother used to attend the centre and she had a passion for wanting to be around people with dementia or early onset dementia.
"I felt a great affinity and closeness to them which came from looking after my mum who had dementia," she said.
Sandra, of Monterey, describes herself as "jack of all trades" in her role. She rides the bus with those she supports, picks them up from their front door, takes them home, and provides morning tea.
Ahead of National Volunteer Week (May 15-21), Sandra is a shining example of how volunteers can have positive effects.
"Volunteering gives you a new lease on life, knowing you are helping someone - kindness and understanding can make clients feel safe and happy," she said.
"The most fulfilling time is meeting so many different volunteers from many parts of the world and listening to their stories and forming bonds with clients."
Greenwood Cottage Service Support Coordinator Cherie Damoulakis, says volunteers are the heart and soul of Greenwood Cottage.
"We couldn't run the centre without them," she said. "We have about nine wonderful volunteers at the moment but we'd love to have about 15 ideally."
Potential volunteers can call 9508 4800 for more details.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
