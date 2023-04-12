St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Local News

Letter to the Editor: 'Tide of plastic' ruins morning swim at Cronulla

April 12 2023 - 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beach rubbish. Picture by Jenny Templin
Beach rubbish. Picture by Jenny Templin

OCEAN VANDALS

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.