OCEAN VANDALS
The state of the ocean at Cronulla was appalling on Monday 27 March - so bad I had to postpone my usual ocean swim to collect a tide of plastic rubbish.
I spent at least 40 minutes gathering plastic caught up in floating seaweed, everything from nylon rope, assorted floating rubbish plastic, at least a dozen big bait bags and a plastic cutting board...obviously also from fishermen.
I attempted three times to set off for my swim from Cronulla to North and back (always gathering plastic I find on my swim), eventually aborting altogether as just too much to gather.
And then just terrible news on the edge...an adult protected groper (at least 60 cms), speared through its head and killed, floating along the waves.
What is wrong with these people, supposedly treasuring our ocean?
Jenny Templin, Cronulla
