The story behind iconic Joe's Milk Bar...and the kiosk next door

Iconic Joe's Milk Bar at North Cronulla may never have come to be but for a big win by a young Italian migrant on the Daily Double at Randwick.
The little-known history and old photos were revealed in the Sutherland Shire Historical Society Bulletin, May 2006 issue.
One photo shows an associated kiosk, which stood on a vacant block next door to Joe's at the bottom of Kingsway, where Sealevel restaurant now stands.
A hand written caption reads, "Beach side stall. Joe's girls trained here before serving in actual Milk Bar. Joe's niece Barbara behind counter".
Another photo is of a 1993 painting of Joe's Milk Bar by prominent local artist Helen Evans.
Inquiries by the Leader revealed the painting was sold to Sutherland Shire Council and is part of a large artwork collection in storage.
Shire historian Bruce Watt, who was the editor of the historical society's Bulletin at the time, described Joe's Milk Bar as "an institution at North Cronulla for 50 years".
Watt wrote that it was established in Whitby Cliffs, which was built by John Dodson in 1926 as refreshment rooms with some flats attached.
"In 1932, John Dodson leased Whitby Cliffs to Dorothy Irene Brown who sold Devonshire teas there until the mid-1940s," Watt wrote.
"On the lease, Dodson, a prominent local resident was described as a "gentleman".
"In 1945, a young debonair chap went to Randwick Race Course and placed a bet on the daily double. The two horses that he chose were Blue Legend and Coredale.
"The two horses won and with the winnings, Joe Santa Maria, an Italian migrant, purchased Whitby Cliffs and changed its name to Bluedale Cafe after his winning horses.
"Joe and his wife Norma operated the well-known venue for nearly 50 years. It was colloquially known as Joe's Milk Bar.
"Joe's became somewhat of a local icon. Being at the end of the Kingsway, it was a local hangout for surfers who surfed the 'Alley' off North Cronulla.
"During the 1970s, the movie Puberty Blues used Joe's for interior scenes as well as the beach area from the Alley to Wanda.
"During the 1970s, the sit-down cubicles were removed and pinball machines installed."
Pauline Curby, a local historian recalled, "Several years ago, Joe's friend George Tarlington shared his memories of Joe with me.
"George recalled that Joe was "never up to date with anything", and how equipment such as pie ovens were used until they practically fell to pieces.
"Apparently Joe and Norma only ever had one holiday, when they went to the Gold Coast and Noosa in the 1960s with George and his wife Joy."
Watt said Joe and Norma both passed away in the early 1990s.
"The building stood vacant and was eventually vandalised before developers moved in.
"Joe's Milk Bar was gutted by fire in 1995 and demolished in 1997.
"Sealevel Restaurant is now located on the spare block of land adjoining Joe's (where the kiosk photo was taken) and partly on the cafe site."
A Sutherland Shire Council spokesman said Helen Evans' painting was among a collection of 200 artworks, deemed to hold special local significance, which the council had amassed over many decades.
"This collection is overwhelmingly made up of paintings depicting scenes of local cultural or historical significance, with strong representation of works by local artists," the spokesman said.
"The bulk of this collection is drawn from past entries to a local painting competition which was supported by council in previous years, as well as a number of artworks which have been donated to council by local artists.
"These works had historically been displayed in council facilities throughout Sutherland Shire, but since the establishment of Hazelhurst Arts Centre almost 25 years ago the vast majority of works drawn from this collection are now housed here or among a collection held by the Sutherland Shire Historical Society.
"Works which form part of this collection are displayed as part of exhibitions at Hazelhurst Arts Centre, with a number of others remaining on display in council facilities."
