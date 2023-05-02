Updated | Trains running again between Hurstville and Sutherland but delays continue

Update
T4 trains are running again between Hurstville and Sutherland following an incident requiring emergency services at Jannali.
Sydney Trains said, "Trains will continue to run late and stops will change for some trains. Please check transport apps and tweet us if you need help travelling".
Earlier
Trains are not running between Hurstville and Sutherland due to an incident requiring emergency services at Jannali..
Sydney Trains advised about 1.30pm replacement buses were being arranged to run between Hurstville and Sutherland, however there was no forecast when they would arrive.
"Delay travel if possible or consider using other transport," the rail authority said.
