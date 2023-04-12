Sutherland Shire independent councillor Leanne Farmer has been found to have breached the council's code of conduct over a social media post.
Cr Farmer has been formally censured and the matter referred to the Office of Local Government for possible further action.
In response, Cr Farmer said her desire for transparency and to keep residents informed about local issues had been "weaponised and used against me".
A council resolution was released on Wednesday after the matter was discussed in a closed hearing on Tuesday.
The resolution said an independent investigation had found, on the balance of probabilities, Cr Farmer made a post on her 'Leanne Farmer Sutherland Shire Independent Clr' Facebook page that referred to deputy mayor Carol Provan.
A third party had responded to the post by making adverse comments about Cr Provan and the council.
"Cr Farmer or a person representing Cr Farmer 'liked' the adverse comments, and, also in response to this post, further adverse comments about Cr Provan were made by another third party," the resolution said.
"These posts were seen by Cr Provan and her husband and by other councillors and were available to be seen by other parties who monitor [that] Facebook page.
"Cr Farmer is responsible for content displayed on the Leanne Farmer Sutherland Shire Independent Clr Facebook page."
The resolution said the independent investigation had determined Cr Farmer conducted herself in a manner likely to bring the council and another council official into disrepute in breach of the council's Code of Conduct, and her actions were also contrary to the social media policy.
The resolution was passed unanimously. Cr Farmer and Cr Provan both left the chamber while the matter was discussed.
It is not known who conducted the independent investigation.
Cr Farmer told the Leader, since being elected to the council in 2021, she had "worked hard to meet with community and local interest groups, small business owners and families to better understand local issues and to advocate on their behalf".
"Unfortunately my desire for transparency and to keep our local residents informed about local council events, developments, traffic changes and proposals has been weaponised and used against me," she said.
"Council has spent thousands and thousands of dollars of ratepayer's money pursuing this investigation which could have been resolved with a simple conversation.
"Now that this has been referred to the Office of Local Government for consideration, I do not propose to make any further comment about the matter, and nor should the council.
"Regardless of the extraordinary steps taken by Council, I will continue to stand up for the community, local businesses and the people I represent .
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.