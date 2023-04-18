St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Council to take up government offer on parking assistance for disabled in Sutherland Shire

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
April 18 2023 - 11:30am
The multi-level council car park at Cronulla is among facilities where the sensors will be fitted in disability spaces. Picture by Chris Lane
Sutherland Shire Council is moving to introduce parking sensor technology in disability spaces in town centres and other major locations, and will investigate wider use through the state government's Park'n'Pay App.

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Local News

