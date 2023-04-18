Sutherland Shire Council is moving to introduce parking sensor technology in disability spaces in town centres and other major locations, and will investigate wider use through the state government's Park'n'Pay App.
The council at its last meeting was advised the previous state government offered funding to introduce the technology for the mobility impaired.
The council agreed to enter into an a Memorandum of Understanding with the Department of Customer Service for the provision and maintenance for two years of parking sensors in accessible (mobility impaired) parking spaces.
The council also agreed to investigate further opportunities for the trial of in-ground parking sensors in conjunction with the Park'n'Pay App.
Park'n'Pay, which is in use in about 40 suburbs of Sydney, is a free mobile application where parking service providers can make available the location, cost (if applicable) and availability.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
