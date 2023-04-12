Urgency to progress new draft Beverly Hills Master Plan

Georges RIver Council will look at using $200,000 from its investsment reserves to hire consultants due to an "urgency of need" to draft a new Beverly Hills Master Plan.
This follows a separate Planning Proposal by the Beverly Hills Owners' Association Inc for a site at 407-511 King Georges Road Beverly Hills to increase heights from 15-metres to between 44-metres to 50-metres.
Speaking at the April 11 meeting of the council's Environment and Planning Committee, mayor Nick Katris moved that due to the urgency of need to progress the development of the Master Plan for the Beverly Hills town centre, partly from the Planning Proposal for 407-511 King Georges Road, that the council looks at transferring $200,00 from its interest investment surplus to fund consultancy work required for the Master Plan.
The Planning proposal for 407-511 King Georges Road is expected to go to the Department of Planning by the end of the month.
"The Planning Proposal for the western side King Georges Road is a lot larger in height and scale than what is proposed in the council's report," Cr Katris said.
"We have to find the money to do the Master Plan because if we don't then we have a huge problem," he said.
"There is a Planning Proposal on the western side (407-511 King Georges Road) proposing 15-storeys at either end and 12 storeys in the middle.
"What has been proposed (by the council) is seven to eight storeys on the western side."
A report to Georges River Council's Environment and Planning Committee recommended not proceeding with the previously exhibited draft Beverly Hills Master Plan.
Instead the council will prepare a new Master Plan to guide the future development of both sides of KIng Georges Road in the Beverly Hills town centre.
The initial draft Beverly Hills Masterplan included plans for buildings of up to 10-storeys in the commercial centre and four-storeys in surrounding streets and the compulsory acquisition of properties in Norfolk Avenue to make a new street.
Last October the council deferred the draft Master Plan to a workshop for Councillors to seek further clarification.
The council also reaffirmed its previous resolutions that any further Master Plan for the Beverly Hills centre must not incorporate any form of compulsory acquisition of private property.
The council will be asked to support a number of principles to guide the preparation of the new Master Plan for the Beverly HIlls Town Centre.
These include:
The Environment and Planning Committee report recommended that the Council be asked to endorse the following elements to guide the development of the Master Plan for the Beverly Hills Local Centre.
These include for the western side of King Georges Road:
- The maximum building heights be 21-metres (base height), 24.1m (sites requiring 3m road widening and min 20m frontage), 31.4m (gateway sites), and 27.2m (Cinema site).
-.The maximum floor space ratio is 3:1 (base FSR), 3.5:1 (sites requiring 3m road widening and minimum 20m frontage and gateway sites), and 4:1 (Cinema site)
-. The widening of Dumbleton Lane by 3m.
:
The committee voted not to include the consideration of creating a housing investigation area in 2025 in the area bound by B2 zoned land, Cahill Street, Morgan Street and Stoney Creek Road.
Once a new draft version of Beverly Hills Town Centre Master Plan is endorsed, it will be placed on public exhibition for 60 days to allow the residents sufficient time to review the plan and provide their submissions.
The council will conduct in-person community consultation during the exhibition period, as well as including the provision of one-on-one telephone and meeting services by Council's town planners for community members who wish to discuss any aspects of the draft plan.
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
