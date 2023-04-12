St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Urgency to progress new draft Beverly Hills Master Plan

By Jim Gainsford
April 13 2023 - 8:30am
A report to Georges River Council's Environment and Planning Committee recommended not proceeding with the previously exhibited draft Beverly Hills Master Plan.

Georges RIver Council will look at using $200,000 from its investsment reserves to hire consultants due to an "urgency of need" to draft a new Beverly Hills Master Plan.

Jim Gainsford

Reporter

Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au

Local News

