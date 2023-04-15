Oatley Rugby Club's new home

Oatley Rugby Club has relocated from its traditional home at Lugarno to Riverwood Park.
Space restrictions and facilities at their traditional home ground, H V Evatt Park, no longer supported the aspirations of the progressive Oatley Rugby Club.
Oatley is the only rugby club between Hurstville and Campbelltown south of the Hume Highway. The club boasts teams in all categories of rugby.
Oatley has minis (mixed gender) from age u/6s to u/10s and boys teams up to u/18s.
They also field senior men's teams in the NSW Suburban Rugby Union competition and has a strong commitment to fostering the development of girls' rugby with the largest contingent of junior girls playing the game in the Southern Districts area.
2022 saw Oatley win the inaugural Sydney Junior Rugby Union Club Championship and achieved the strongest representation of all clubs, boys and girls, in the Southern Districts State Cup teams.
Club President, Willy Trostel, said, "This move has been 18 months in the making but we now have facilities more in keeping with the aspirations of our Club in promoting and providing the opportunity to play rugby in area where the game has little exposure.
"We are basically in a rugby league stronghold but moving to Riverwood has connected our club to a vast area to the west and north-west of our new home," he said.
"Many families now feel comfortable in combining the playing of rugby union and rugby league, indeed, quite a number of other sports.
"With close proximity to the M5 and public transport, the relocation has already seen an expansion of our playing numbers by 15 per cent across all areas of the club in just a few weeks of announcing the move."
As a precursor to the permanent move, Oatley successfully hosted the u/16s State Cup at Riverwood Park over the Queen's Birthday long weekend in 2022. The first time this prestigious carnival had been held in the south-west of Sydney.
The first event with Riverwood Park as Oatley Rugby Club's official home ground was last weekend with the club hosting the final round of the Sydney Junior Rugby Union girls' rugby sevens competition. Oatley's girls having the honour strutting the club colours at the new venue for the first time.
Oatley Rugby Club invites any players, boys, girls or seniors to come and enjoy their new facilities and join a club with an eye on the future of the game.
For more information call Ross on 0408 625 633.
