One of Australia's highest-ranking serving officers, Wing Commander Ivan Benitez-Aguirre, will be the speaker at this year's Anzac service at St Mark's, South Hurstville, on Sunday, April 23 at 2pm.
Members of the South Hurstville RSL, and the New Zealand and Turkish communities will attend.
Wing-Commander Benitez-Aguirre was born in Ecuador.
When he was a boy, his family migrated to New York, and then to Sydney. After high school, he joined the RAAF and rose rapidly through the ranks.
He served in Iraq, the Solomons, in East Timor and Afghanistan, twice.
Wing-Commander Benitez-Aguirre is now the Commanding Officer of the RAAF Air Command.
The St Mark's ecumenical service is unique in that it embraces not only the parish but the RSL and other communities, particularly the New Zealand RSL and the Australian Turkish community to represent all those who fought at Gallipoli, particularly at Anzac Cove.
