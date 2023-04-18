St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Top airman to give Anzac address at St Mark's, South Hurstville

April 18 2023 - 10:00am
East Timorese honour Wing-Cdr Ivan Benitez-Aguirre in Dili.
East Timorese honour Wing-Cdr Ivan Benitez-Aguirre in Dili.

One of Australia's highest-ranking serving officers, Wing Commander Ivan Benitez-Aguirre, will be the speaker at this year's Anzac service at St Mark's, South Hurstville, on Sunday, April 23 at 2pm.

