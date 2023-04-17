Two hearts were literally pumping on this wedding day.
Barden Ridge couple Sarah and Heath Tollis not only walked down the aisle, they walked hand-in-hand towards giving the gift of life.
On April 15, the newlyweds, who are also regular blood donors, decided their special day could also be someone else's.
After their ceremony at Menai Anglican Church and before their reception at Cronulla RSL, they headed down to Shire Blood Donor Centre at Miranda to give blood.
"We have spent a lot of time in the blood bank together, and we thought what better thing to do as our first task together as newlyweds than go and help someone else," Mrs Tollis said.
"We had a morning wedding, and had some time in the afternoon before our photos and dinner. We were only on the machine for about six minutes.
"We go every two weeks to donate plasma. It's a fun day date for us. We find it really nice quality time. It was lovely - we had a moment to ourselves to de-brief about the ceremony."
The couple met at high school, and participated in their school's blood drive as students. After they graduated one year apart, they stayed friends, "for a good nine years in the friend zone", Mrs Tollis said, and would occasionally meet at the blood bank.
"Coincidentally when I realised I liked her, I started to go more often," Mr Tollis said.
They have each donated blood more than 100 times.
But donating in their wedding attire was a little more nerve-racking. "They did say they would make sure they'd put a towel on my dress but they never did. But in the 130 or so times I've given blood, it's only spurted out once or twice," Mrs Tollis said.
The couple was able to enjoy a glass or two of bubbly afterwards. "They don't encourage alcohol after donating and we're not big drinkers, but we did have one or two," Mrs Tollis said.
"We didn't encourage our bridal party to donate on the day because some people do get woozy, and we didn't want that to spoil the day. But because we go so often we were feeling pretty confident in knowing our bodies. We just stayed hydrated."
They were also met by a Miranda blood recipient, Rydah Taki, who needed transfusions during chemotherapy treatment for leukaemia. She was there to thank the happy couple for their donation.
The newlyweds are off to Thailand on their honeymoon on Monday, April 17.
