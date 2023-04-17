St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Local News
Photos

Barden Ridge couple donate on their wedding day for Lifeblood at Shire Blood Donor Centre

EK
By Eva Kolimar
April 17 2023 - 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Two hearts were literally pumping on this wedding day.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.