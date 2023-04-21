The Anzac Day Dawn Service at Arncliffe Park is a family tradition for WWII veteran Roy Pearson.
This year's Dawn Service has an added significance with the Arncliffe RSL Sub-Branch celebrating 70 years since the cenotaph was dedicated at Arncliffe Park in 1953.
Mr Pearson was born in nearby Kembla Street in 1926 and remembers when Arncliffe Park was an orchard and gardens.
Both his grandparents grew up in Arncliffe.
"Everyone around here knew everyone else. It was like a village," he said.
Mr Pearson served in the air force in WWII flying Liberator bombers.
After the war, he returned to Arncliffe and ran the local soccer club and then a grocery shop at Turrella and a milk-run before working at Sydney University as director of sport.
"I organised the Australian athletes for the 1980 Olympic Games in Moscow," he said.
He also became involved with the Arncliffe RSL Sub-Branch, carrying on a family tradition.
His father-in-law, WWI veteran Thomas Robert Thornber served in the 2nd Battalion AIF during World War One at Gallipoli at Lone Pine and The Nek, and then onto the Somme on the Western Front.
After the war, Mr Thornber was the foundation secretary of the Arncliffe RSL Sub-Branch.
Mr Pearson is now the treasurer of the Arncliffe RSL Sub-Branch and attends every meeting and his son, Jace, who is the Sub-Branch secretary.
He also attends the Dawn Service in Arncliffe Park with sons, Jace and Greg and their families including his godson, Mark who served in East Timor.
His remembrance of the sacrifice of Australian service personnel doesn't end with his work at the Arncliffe RSL Sub-Branch.
"I did a history of all the blokes from Arncliffe who served in WWI and WWII," Mr Pearson said.
"There were 1,000 boys from the Arncliffe Superior School and seven teachers who went away to fight in WWII. Three of the teachers died.
"There were some really brave blokes. People I knew didn't come back. It was really sad. One man. Private Leonard Ockwell died on the hospital ship the Centaur when it was sunk by Japanese forces in 1943.
"Arncliffe local, James English escaped from Singapore following the Japanese invasion and returned to fight. Another local, Jack Fennell took out a German tank in Tobruk and captured the German flag and brought it back to Australia."
Mr Pearson hopes that his history of the Arncliffe servicemen will be used to teach school children in the future.
"It's not for me. It's for all those blokes who went away and those who didn't return. They deserve to be remembered," he said.
"A teenager told me recently he didn't know there was a World War II. I asked him, didn't you learn this at school? He said they weren't taught these things. People have a tendency to forget."
The Arncliffe RSL Sub-Branch Anzac Day Dawn Service will be held at Arncliffe Park at 6am, Tuesday, April 25. The ceremony will include the raising of an Aboriginal flag for the first time.
Federal Minister of Indigenous Australians, Linda Burney, will be attending.
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.