St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Local News

Cronulla support for Oz Harvest

John Veage
By John Veage
Updated April 13 2023 - 8:46am, first published 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cronulla SLSC will be holding a fundraising BBQ on Saturday for the OZ Harvest charity.
Cronulla SLSC will be holding a fundraising BBQ on Saturday for the OZ Harvest charity.

On Saturday April 15, Cronulla SLSC will be on patrol, and they'll be having a BBQ - that's all pretty standard stuff for a surf club, but this weekend there's one key difference, this time all the money raised will be donated to Oz Harvest.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Veage

John Veage

Photographer/Journalist

Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.