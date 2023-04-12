On Saturday April 15, Cronulla SLSC will be on patrol, and they'll be having a BBQ - that's all pretty standard stuff for a surf club, but this weekend there's one key difference, this time all the money raised will be donated to Oz Harvest.
Oz Harvest is a food-drive charity that reduce waste and is part of new partnership for CSLC.
Cronulla President, Brad Turner said the Oz Harvest team are an inspiration and make an enormous contribution to the community,
" We wanted to help. Every dollar raised this weekend will provide two meals to those that need it most. Providing over a thousand meals leading into winter, surely that's life saving.
"This is part of a series of wider Club initiatives, we are really focused on connecting, protecting and engaging with our community, and every time we do, the history and reputation of surf lifesaving creates an immediate connection." he said
The Cronulla Surf Club BBQ will run from 10am to 2pm, so if you are walking the esplanade, you will smell the sausages and know that your meal will be supporting a very worthwhile cause.
