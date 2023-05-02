People all over Sutherland Shire and beyond reached for their phone cameras to capture a rare double rainbow on Monday afternoon.
Photos poured in after the Leader posted an initial image, taken at Miranda, on Facebook.
A selection of the shots, taken from various vantage points, is included in the gallery above.
"Spectacular", "absolutely stunning" and "perfect" were some of the adjectives used to describe the phenomenon.
Rainbows are often fleeting, but this one lasted close to half an hour, and as one post observed, "the colours were very bright, very strong".
The bonus of a second rainbow, which was fainter and with reverse colours, added to the magic..
Suggestions about what it means to see a double rainbow include that it can bring about an awakening, a life change or be a sign of good fortune, hope and success.
