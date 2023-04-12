St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Local News

Wesley Mission to close 69-room aged care facility at Sylvania

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated April 13 2023 - 9:13am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Sixty-one residents in the Wesley Vickery Sylvania residential aged care facility at Sylvania will have to find new homes following the announcement the centre will close at the end of May.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.