Sixty-one residents in the Wesley Vickery Sylvania residential aged care facility at Sylvania will have to find new homes following the announcement the centre will close at the end of May.
Wesley Mission's two other Sydney aged care facilities, at Carlingford and Narrabeen, will also close.
The move follows federal government reforms to the aged care sector, including higher staffing levels.
Wesley Vickery Sylvania is co-located on Port Hacking Road with Frank Vickery [Retirement] Village.
The retirement village is not affected by the decision, and an approved masterplan redevelopment is due to go ahead.
Wesley Vickery Sylvania has 69 rooms in three different styles; bedsitters with shared ensuite, single room bedsitters with private ensuite, and larger bedroom rooms with private ensuite.
A source said the age of the facility was a major factor in the decision to close it.
Residents and their families were advised of the closure on Tuesday this week.
The public announcement was made on Thursday morning.
A Wesley Mission statement said, following the closure of Wesley Tebbutt in 2022, a review of operations and the impact of COVID-19 had been carried out, resulting in "the difficult decision to close the three remaining residential aged care centres in Sydney".
CEO and Superintendent, Rev Stu Cameron said several factors drove the decision.
"The Aged Care sector is experiencing challenges to workforce and flow-on impacts from the national reforms to Aged Care," he said.
"Wesley Mission supports these once-in-a-generation reforms, improving quality for all care users.
"It is, however, a challenging environment to be a smaller provider. With just three aged care locations, our offering in this area is small compared to the large and diverse range of community services we provide around NSW and across Australia."
Wesley Aged Care has appointed MyCarePath to help residents and their families in finding a new home.
"At this stage, we anticipate closing our centres at the end of May 2023, and before then, we will be doing all we can to support residents in choosing a new home that meets their needs," Rev Cameron said.
"We will also be supporting affected staff to find a new role, or with assistance to find a role at a different provider.
"The strength of our aged care services has always been the dedicated partnership of residents, families, staff and partners to provide quality care - we're grateful for everyone who has invested in these communities.
"Wesley Mission's support for older people in NSW continues, focusing on providing in-home care and retirement living to help people stay in their homes for longer."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.