St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Local News
What's on

3Bridges presents key findings from Western Sydney University at gala event

EK
By Eva Kolimar
Updated April 14 2023 - 2:47pm, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A key 3Bridges program is its home visiting service, which cares for mums' physical, social, and emotional health and well-being. Picture supplied
A key 3Bridges program is its home visiting service, which cares for mums' physical, social, and emotional health and well-being. Picture supplied

St George community organisation 3Bridges will present key findings from Western Sydney University's White Paper 'Recommended Best Practice for Vulnerable New Mothers', at a gala event in May.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.