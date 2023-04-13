St George community organisation 3Bridges will present key findings from Western Sydney University's White Paper 'Recommended Best Practice for Vulnerable New Mothers', at a gala event in May.
The Early Years Support Service event, taking place at The Calyx, Botanical Gardens on May 16, will present key 'call to actions'.
3Bridges Community is a non-profit community organisation that runs vital programs to support vulnerable members of the community.
One of the key programs is 3Bridges home visiting service, which cares for mums physical, social, and emotional health and well-being.
Research shows that one in five mothers suffer from anxiety/depression during the first six to 12 months of a baby's life due to things like a complicated transition to motherhood, geographic isolated, minimal support in the home or multiple births.
"Our Early Years Support Service focuses on the mother's well-being, providing a safe space to feel vulnerable," 3Bridges Chief Executive Raj Nair, said.
"Removing the stigma around post-natal mental health and normalising the act of asking and finding much needed help and with that the independent research generated by this White Paper will bring much needed attention to how vital early intervention is for mother and child."
The development of the paper was supported by The Big Sister Foundation.
The event will include keynote speaker Jana Pittman (Olympian, obstetrician, doctor and mother to six) who will discuss the importance of early intervention to promote positive mental health and well-being for new mothers.
Anna Minns (wife of NSW Premier Chris Minns) will also discuss best practice outcomes for mothers, children, and their communities.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
