St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
NSW Health urges people to stay on top of tetanus vaccinations

By Eva Kolimar
April 13 2023 - 2:30pm
NSW Health has issued a reminder for people to ensure they are on top of their tetanus jabs. File picture
NSW Health is urging people to make sure they are up to date with their tetanus vaccinations after three cases in NSW, including one death.

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

