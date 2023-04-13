Pole athlete Coco (Rachel) of Brighton-Le-Sands will be taking on the ultimate pole dance championship this June - Pole Icon.
Look out Sydney because drag queen royalty Spankie Jackzon, Kween Kong and Hannah Conda (reigning winner and finalists of RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under - also known as the BAB'z) will be heading to this year's event to help crown the next Aussie pole dance superstar.
Taking place on June 24 at Luna Park's Big Top, tickets are on sale now.
A one-night entertainment extravaganza of performances, Pole Icon 2023 will see 22 of the best pole dancers from across Australia battling it out on stage to show they've got what it takes to be Australia's next Pole Icon.
The winner takes the crown and $10,000.
Local drag legend Maxi Shield will return as co-host with event founder Chilli Rox.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
