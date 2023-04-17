Sharks first NRLW player

The Sharks have named Quincy Dodd as their first official NRLW signing ahead of their inaugural season in the elite women's competition ahead of the July kick-off.
She is joined by a gold medal winning Olympian, Jillaroo and the 2021 Dally M Medallist, Emma Tonegato who became the Sharks 'marquee' NRLW signing after inking a two-year deal.
Dodd is a local junior from the Cronulla Caringbah club, who has won a Tarsha Gale Cup at the Sharks, before becoming an NSW Women's Origin representative and an Indigenous All Stars captain.
The 23 yr old has already built up an impressive resume in the women's game, and her three year contract is set to be the first of many as the Sharks build a squad to compete in the NRLW when the season starts.
Thrilled to have committed her immediate playing future to the club where her rugby league career kicked off, Dodd was humbled by being the first Sharks announced signing.
"I'm very excited. I've always wanted to play for the Sharks and to be announced as the first signing is definitely an honour," Dodd said.
"I've been talking to the coach through the process about building a team that can be as strong as it can possibly be, but it's about having good people too.
"I think we have some great players coming to play with us, which is obviously good, but we have some good people here now and joining our team as well."
A running, ball playing hooker Sharks NRLW Head Coach Tony Herman is of the opinion Dodd was a player who sets an example as to what is possible when talent combines with hard work.
"Not only is Quincy someone who brings energy and enthusiasm, she is a team first player who is popular amongst the playing group, she is a local girl who has come through our pathways and is an example to the young women in our system now and those in the future."
Joining Herman as Assistant Coach is women's rugby league legend Ruan Sims who has already coached Dodd while in charge of the club's 2023 NSWRL Harvey Norman team.
Dodd was in the Sharks side which won the Tarsha Gale Grand Final in 2018, a year in which she became the first female player in the history of the Cronulla club to be named the Junior Rep Player of the Year .
Her talents were recognised in the NSW City squad, before becoming the 18th player for NSW.
Two trips to New Guinea with the Prime Minister's XIII followed, with Dodd then included in the NSW team for the annual Origin clash against Queensland in 2020.
The Sharks major NRL partner Aramex will be front of jersey partner for the Cronulla NRLW team they will be joined by Minespec Parts and Shore Hire .
