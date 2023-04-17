St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Sharks first NRLW player

John Veage
By John Veage
Updated April 17 2023 - 11:42am, first published 11:00am
Local Junior Quincy Dodd has played for the Roosters and Dragons in previous NRLW seasons and was this year the Indigenous captain for the annual All Stars match against the Mori team. Picture John Veage
The Sharks have named Quincy Dodd as their first official NRLW signing ahead of their inaugural season in the elite women's competition ahead of the July kick-off.

