With the end of Ramadan approaching, Muslim communities are busily planning and preparing for Eid al-Fitr - the Festival of Breaking the Fast.
As one of the biggest celebrations within Muslim communities, the festival sees family and friends unite to pray, celebrate, and share food.
To help customers prepare for Eid al-Fitr, Westfield Hurstville has partnered with celebrity chef Amina Elshafei to offer live cooking demonstrations of her favourite and most-cherished recipes, providing inspiration and fresh ideas for Eid feasts.
Amina will cook a variety of savoury dishes including steamed kimchi mandu (dumplings), tamarind, chilli and lemongrass prawns , zaatar crusted lamb with rocket, tomato and chickpea salad, beef kofta, garlic yoghurt and onion salad.
April 15-16 from 11am-12.30pm; Level 1, Fresh Food near Adam's Apple.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
