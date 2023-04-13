The Anzac Day dawn service at Woronora will start an hour later than normal this year because of limited police resources to manage the event.
The starting time will be 7am, instead of the traditional time of 6am.
Smaller modifications to arrangements have also been made for other dawn service ceremonies throughout the shire.
The Cronulla service will again be held in Cronulla Park, where 7500 people are expected.
The change at Woronora led to some angry comments on a community Facebook page on Wednesday.
Woronora RSL Sub-branch president Adam Burke said, "These restrictions have been imposed on the sub-branch for this year. I tried to change it but couldn't as the decision had been made.
"Please attend and pay your respects to all our service men and women that have served in all conflicts."
The council's traffic committee, which includes police and other government officials, endorsed the change in March after police advised that, due to a lack of resources to ensure safety, the event could only commence at 7am.
The traffic committee report said, "Local RSL Sub-branches have been notified that, due to competing priorities for resources and the increased risk associated with these events, police may not be able to commit increasing resources as event attendance increases".
The report said big numbers were expected at this year's dawn services included 7500 at Cronulla, 5000 at Miranda, 4000 at Sutherland, 3000 at Engadine, 2000 at Caringbah and 500 at Woronora.
Engadine RSL Sub-branch will conduct their normal two services again this year.
A street march and commemoration service will be held on Sunday April 23, starting at 2.15pm, and the Anzac Day dawn Service will start at 5.30am.
Information from the council website, as supplied by RSL Sub-branches and clubs.
Sunday 23 April
Engadine: Assemble: 1:50pm Water tower,1099 Old Princes Hwy, Engadine. March: 2:00pmCommemoration Service: 2:20pm Engadine Community War Memorial, Engadine Town Square, Engadine. Enquiries can be directed to Engadine RSL Sub-Branch.
Tuesday 25 April
Caringbah: Assemble: 4:00am Denman Ave, Caringbah.March: 4:10amDawn Service: 4:20am Caringbah War Memorial, Cnr Port Hacking Road and The Kingsway, Caringbah. Enquiries can be directed to Caringbah RSL Subbranch.
Sutherland: Assemble: 5:10am Club on East, 7 East Parade Sutherland.March: 5:15am Dawn Service: 5:30am Sutherland War Memorial, Eton Street, Sutherland. Enquiries can be directed to Club on East (previously Sutherland United Services Club Ltd).
Cronulla: Assemble: 5:00am Cronulla RSL Club, 38 Gerrale Street, Cronulla. March: 5:15am Dawn Service: 5:30am Cronulla Park, Cronulla. Enquiries can be directed to Cronulla RSL Sub-Branch.
Menai: Dawn Service: 5:30am Memorial Wall Parc Menai, Allison Crescent, Menai. Enquiries can be directed to Club Central Menai.
Heathcote: Dawn Service: 5.30am Club Heathcote, Oliver Street, Heathcote. Enquiries can be directed to: Heathcote RSL Subbranch.
Engadine: Dawn Service: 5:30am: Engadine Community War Memorial, Engadine Town Square, Engadine. Enquiries can be directed to Engadine RSL Sub-Branch.
Miranda: Dawn Service: 5:40am Miranda War Memorial. Seymour Shaw Reserve, Miranda. Enquiries can be directed to Miranda RSL Subbranch.
Bundeena: Dawn Service: 6:00am War Memorial, Bundeena Reserve Loftus St, Bundeena (adjacent to the Community and Services Club). Enquiries can be directed to Bundeena RSL Sub-Branch.
Woronora: Dawn Service: 7:00am Woronora River RSL & Citizens Club, Prince Edward Park Road, Woronora. Enquiries can be directed to: Woronora River RSL Subbranch.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
