Details of Anzac Day dawn services in shire - time change for Woronora commemoration

Murray Trembath
Murray Trembath
Updated April 13 2023 - 4:37pm, first published 4:20pm
The 2022 dawn service in Cronulla Park. Picture by John Veage
The Anzac Day dawn service at Woronora will start an hour later than normal this year because of limited police resources to manage the event.

