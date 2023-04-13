St George Brass Band members had some recent success at the Australian National Band Championships.
There has not been a national champion from the area in 23 years, but that all changed in 2023. Suddenly, there were three.
Championships were held in Newcastle across the Easter weekend.
The competition comes to NSW every six years and was originally scheduled for 2021. Due to COVID-19 the event was cancelled for 2021 and 2022.
Some 68 community bands from across Australia entered events for brass and wind bands in various grades which reflect the age and experience of the members.
St George Brass entered their Junior Band and came a credible 2nd to Hyde Street Youth Band from Melbourne.
Five members entered solo events. Harry Kane (age 15) of Cronulla was named Junior Bb Cornet Champion. He became National Junior Trumpet Champion representing Sutherland PCYC Concert Band. Harry is the current NSW State Champion on cornet and was Under 15 Champion of Champions in 2022.
Leo Huang (age 15) of Oatley won Junior High Tuba. Leo was NSW Under 19 Champion of Champions in 2022.
Stella Shin (age 13) of Enfield won Junior Low Tuba. Stella is the current NSW Under 15 Low Tuba Champion.
Holly Williams represented Sutherland PCYC Concert Band and was named National Junior Champion on Alto Saxophone.
Teams from the band entered two ensemble events, winning Junior Quintet and coming a close 2nd in Junior Quartet. These teams will play the same pieces in the Musica Viva 'Strike a Chord' chamber music competition later in the year, having won the NSW Brass prize in that competition for the past three years.
The band has 40 entries in the Metropolitan Solo and Ensemble Competition which will be held at Caringbah in late May.
Want more local news? Sign up for your free weekly newsletter.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.