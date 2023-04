Arncliffe RSL Sub-Branch, 6am, Dawn Service at Cenotaph, Arncliffe Park.

Bexley RSL Sub-Branch, 6am: Memorial and Wreath Laying Service in front of the RSL Club, 24 Stoney Creek Road, Bexley.

Brighton-Le-Sands RSL Sub-Branch, 6am Dawn Service at the Memorial next to the RSL Club, 251 Bay Street, Brighton-Le-Sands.

Earlwood/Bardwell Park RSL Sub-Branch, 5:45am, march from car park at Hartill-Law Avenue for service at 6am.

Kogarah RSL Sub-Branch. March from Bellevue Street at 7.30am to memorial, cnr English and Park Streets, next to Jubilee Oval for 7.40am service.

Kingsgrove RSL Sub-Branch, 6:45am: Assemble on the corner of Shaw Street and Kingsgrove Road, 7am for march to Kingsgrove RSL Club for service in Memorial Park, Brocklehurst Lane, Kingsgrove.

Penshurst RSL Sub-Branch combined Dawn Service for Penshurst, Oatley and Mortdale RSL Sub-Branches, Memorial, Bridge Street Penshurst 6am.

Ramsgate RSL Memorial Club, 6:30am: Assemble corner Campbell Street and Ramsgate Road for 7am march to Ramsgate RSL Club for Memorial and Wreath Laying Service at 7:20am.

Hurstville RSL, 6am, Dawn Service at Memorial Square, Forest Road.

South Hurstville RSL, 6am Dawn Service, 72 Connells Point Road, South Hurstville.