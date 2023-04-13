Long-established Howling Forest cafes at Kirrawee and Kareela have closed their doors after battling through the pandemic only to strike a new sharp economic downturn.
The move was confirmed in a Facebook post on Thursday by proprietors Ange and Chad.
In a selfless signoff, they praised the shire's other "amazing cafes" and urged their customers to "get out there and support them as we know we will be".
Howling Forest cafe operated opposite the station in Oak Road, Kirrawee and Howling Forest Coffee House was in Kareela Village.
The closure came as a surprise with Easter Trading Hours the previous post on their Facebook page.
"We would like to say thankyou for supporting Howling Forest over the last 10 years across all stores, even from the very beginning in our little mobile coffee vans," the closure post said.
"The last 10 years have been incredibly rewarding, wild, exhausting, emotional, character building, fun, entertaining, the list goes on.
"It is of course with sadness that we say goodbye and close the doors to Howling Forest across all stores.
"However, it is an informed decision we have made based on the current and past economic climate and what is best for our families' future wellbeing.
"There are so many amazing cafes in the shire old and new. Please be sure to get out there and support them as we know we will be.
Life is short and precious. Thank you for sharing it with us the past 10 years."
The farewell was signed "Ange, Chad and all our incredible staff".
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.