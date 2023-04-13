St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Howling Forest cafes at Kirrawee and Kareela close their doors

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated April 13 2023 - 2:43pm, first published 2:40pm
Long-established Howling Forest cafes at Kirrawee and Kareela have closed their doors after battling through the pandemic only to strike a new sharp economic downturn.

