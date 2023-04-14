The new operator of the Lucas Heights waste facility has applied to increase the input to landfill from 850,000 tonnes per year to 970,000 tonnes per year.
Cleanaway is also seeking to increase the capacity of the garden organics (GO) section from 80,000 tonnes per year to 100,000 tonnes per year, utilising new technology, constructing a covered maturation area and improving odour management.
Cleanaway acquired Lucas Heights Resource Recovery Park and other waste facilities from SUEZ in 2021.
A State Significant Development application to modify changes approved in 2017 is being assessed by the Department of Planning and Environment.
Sutherland Shire Council, which entered into a voluntary planning agreement (VPA) with SUEZ in 2017 for an expansion of the facility, which will ultimately be converted into parkland, is a joint applicant.
The Statement of Environmental Effects for the modifications said the total waste received at the facility would not exceed the previously approved 1.14 million tonnes per year.
It is proposed to increase the volume going into landfill to 970,000 tonne per year for nine years, and then cut it to 50,000 tonne for the following four years - a year earlier than previously estimated.
"Closure date for the landfill is envisaged to be 31 December 2036," the document said.
The company also proposes not to proceed with construction and operation of the 2017 approved ARRT (advanced resource recovery technology) facility, which was expected to handle up to 200,000 tonnes of general solid waste per year.
The decision follows NSW Environment Protection Authority regulatory changes to the use of mixed waste organic material due to risks associated with chemical and physical contaminants.
"The ARRT facility would no longer be commercially viable, as there would be no commercial market or other reuse options for the organic product," the company said.
"This footprint may be used for a FOGO (Food Organics and Garden Organics) facility expansion or some other type of resource recovery facility in future."
The application said extra traffic from the landfill and GO facility changes would be more than offset by the decision not to proceed with the ARRT facility.
Predicted odour impacts were predicted to comply with existing requirements.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
