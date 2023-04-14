St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Local News

Cleanaway applies for modifications at Lucas Heights waste facility

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
April 14 2023 - 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Landfill operations at the Lucas Heights waste facility. Picture supplied
Landfill operations at the Lucas Heights waste facility. Picture supplied

The new operator of the Lucas Heights waste facility has applied to increase the input to landfill from 850,000 tonnes per year to 970,000 tonnes per year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.