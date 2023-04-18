Ultimate family sanctuary

This stylish and spacious family home has so much going for it that "there are too many features to count," said agent James Walters.
Speaking rather frankly, "as a block of dirt, the position is amazing; effortless walk to the shops, station, no through traffic, level, and of course, the glorious north-facing rear," he said.
A single-level, open plan design with four big bedrooms, "the home was built in approximately 2005 [so there is] no immediate need to renovate."
Other features include a pool with glass fencing, a large timber rear deck, established gardens, and a double remote-control garage. Plus the home has ducted air-conditioning, polished timber floors, intercom security, plantation shutters, an ensuite and a walk-in robe for the main bedroom, and a large custom kitchen with an island bench, a pantry, a dishwasher and Smeg appliances.
In terms of the location, "Lloyd St is arguably one of the best streets in Oatley. This is for good reason too. The street provides a level, family-friendly environment with very little traffic as it is not a through-road. The street is full of families, both young and old."
As for whom it would suit to live in, "this home ticks all the boxes for both downsizers and families. Purely single-level really opens up the market to both categories. It's a simple home perfect for entertaining, and its position is suitable for everyone."
