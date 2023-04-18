St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
32 Lloyd Street, Oatley

By St George House of the Week
April 19 2023 - 8:30am
Ultimate family sanctuary
4 BED | 2 BATH | 2 CAR

  • 32 Lloyd Street, Oatley
  • Auction: 11am April 29
  • Agency: PRD, Oatley
  • Contact: James Walters 0417 455 875
  • Inspect: By appointment

This stylish and spacious family home has so much going for it that "there are too many features to count," said agent James Walters.

