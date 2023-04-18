This ultra-private resort style residence in a very quiet family-orientated street in the heart of Woolooware offers a relaxed feel to come home and unwind in. Its bright features and coastal theme blend seamlessly with the entertainer's covered patio and sparkling in-ground pool.
Designed with the family in mind, the home offers a flexible floor plan with four bedrooms and the potential of a fifth bedroom or office, along with two bathrooms and a family-sized kitchen with a breakfast bar, a double oven and an oversized walk in pantry.
This residence provides a homely feel and has been carefully crafted to create ease of living, all surrounded by low-maintenance tropical landscaping which takes its inspiration from the wider surroundings.
Boasting convenience for all beach lovers, but for the days when you don't feel like the beach, it has the benefits of a saltwater pool and a level backyard, surrounded by mature lush bamboo which "creates the ultimate private haven to be enjoyed with your family and friends," said agent Matt Callaghan.
Leave the cars in the garage and walk to the beach for a day in the sun with the family, or head down to Cronulla Sharks football field for some entertainment, or to Woolooware Golf Course for a round of golf then dinner and drinks, or just take a simple stroll to Wills Road shops for a coffee or protein shake. This location has it all.
