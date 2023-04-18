St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Property of the Week

28b Edinburgh Crescent, Woolooware

By Sutherland House of the Week
April 19 2023 - 9:00am
Ultra private resort style
5 BED | 2 BATH | 5 CAR

  • 28b Edinburgh Crescent, Woolooware
  • Price guide: $2.8m to $2.95m
  • Agency: Matt Callaghan Property
  • Contact: Matt Callaghan 0411 525 606
  • Inspect: By appointment

This ultra-private resort style residence in a very quiet family-orientated street in the heart of Woolooware offers a relaxed feel to come home and unwind in. Its bright features and coastal theme blend seamlessly with the entertainer's covered patio and sparkling in-ground pool.

