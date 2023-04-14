Thousands of worshippers will take part in a procession through the streets at Gymea tonight (April 14) as part of a Holy Friday service at St Stylianos Greek Orthodox Church.
Streets in the area around the church on Kingsway near Hotham Road will be temporarily closed with council approval during the period from about 9pm until 10.30pm.
An icon made of richly embroidered cloth, depicting the body of Christ being laid in the grave, will be carried on a canopy decorated with flowers at the head of the procession and the congregation will follow.
A council report said the event had traditionally been supported as "as it aligns with our goal of evolving Sutherland Shire's culturally rich and vibrant community" and caused minimal inconvenience.
The liturgy of the Epitaphios comes from ancient Christian burial practices, and symbolises the victory of Christ over death through the Resurrection.
The service is one of the most moving in week-long Easter services attended by Orthodox Christians.
The climax comes with the Resurrection service, which starts about 11pm on Saturday night and finishes about 2.30am.
Thousands of worshippers gather in the darkness outside the church waiting for a single candle to be brought out, which is then shared to bring light to all.
Returning home in the early hours of the morning, it is traditional for families to enjoy Easter Soup and later in the day roast a lamb on the spit.
St Stylianos parish has about 6000 members.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
