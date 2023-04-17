Updated
Thousands of Orthodox Christian worshippers took part in a procession through the streets at Gymea on Friday night and gathered again at midnight on Saturday to celebrate the Resurrection of Christ.
The events climaxed a Holy Week of services at St Stylianos Greek Orthodox Church.
On Friday night, streets in the area around the church on Kingsway near Hotham Road were temporarily closed with council approval during the period from about 9pm until 10.30pm.
An icon made of richly embroidered cloth, depicting the body of Christ being laid in the grave, was carried on a canopy decorated with flowers at the head of the procession and the congregation will follow.
A council report said the event had traditionally been supported as "as it aligns with our goal of evolving Sutherland Shire's culturally rich and vibrant community" and caused minimal inconvenience.
The liturgy of the Epitaphios comes from ancient Christian burial practices, and symbolises the victory of Christ over death through the Resurrection.
The service is one of the most moving in week-long Easter services attended by Orthodox Christians.
The climax came with the Resurrection service, which started about 11pm on Saturday night and finished about 2.30am.
Thousands of worshippers gathered in the darkness outside the church waiting for a single candle to be brought out, which was then shared to bring light to all.
Returning home in the early hours of the morning, it is traditional for families to enjoy Easter Soup and later in the day roast a lamb on the spit.
St Stylianos parish has about 6000 members.
The parish was inaugurated in 1995 by Archbishop Stylianos, Primate of the Greek Orthodox Church in Australia at an event at Sutherland Entertainment Centre, attended by about 900 people.
The shire had previously been serviced from the parish of the Resurrection of Christ, Kogarah.
Services were initially held in Gymea Technology High School Auditorium once a month, depending on the availability of a priest.
In December 1996, Father Constantine Varipatis was appointed Parish Priest.
Two years later, five home sites covering 4400 square meters on Kingsway, Gymea were purchased.
With the help of volunteer labour and many donations, a church was built and opened on December 16, 2001.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
