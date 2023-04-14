St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
2023 Ron Rathbone Local History Competition

April 15 2023 - 8:00am
The Ron Rathbone Local History Competition encourages local historians to explore the history and heritage of Bayside. Pictured is a historic photograph of Sans Souci.
Bayside Council is now accepting entries for the 2023 Ron Rathbone Local History Competition which encourages people to explore Bayside's rich, diverse and vibrant history.

Local News

