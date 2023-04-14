Bayside Council is now accepting entries for the 2023 Ron Rathbone Local History Competition which encourages people to explore Bayside's rich, diverse and vibrant history.
The competition is named for Ron Rathbone who was first elected Mayor of Rockdale in 1968 and held the position for a record four terms. He was a passionate historian who loved the local area so much that he wrote more than 15 books and numerous articles on the history and heritage of our area.
The competition has a category for High School Students and an Open Category for adults.
The Open Category is open to anyone and encourages original research into the history of Bayside. Entrants may submit an entry on any aspect of Bayside's history.
Final submissions will be judged based on how closely the work relates to the history of Bayside, and the professional standards applied to writing and research methods. You can see the full list of criteria under Judging criteria.
The Open Category has an overall prize pool of $6,000. The author of the winning entry will receive $5,000, with $1,000 reserved for any highly commendable entries.
The High School Category is open to all high school students and encourages them to learn about the history of Bayside, and to develop their own research and writing skills.
Student submissions must be a 2,500 word essay that either answers a question set by the judges, or about a topic of their choosing as long as it relates to Bayside's history. The High School Category has a prize pool of $2,000.
The question students may choose to answer for their essay is: "Why is Bayside's local history important?"
Entries close 5pm, Thursday, 20 July.
