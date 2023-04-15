St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Georges River community to remember domestic and family violence victims

April 15 2023 - 12:00pm
Community members will be invited to light a candle in remembrance of those who have lost their lives as a result of domestic and family violence.
Georges River Council and St George Domestic Violence Committee will once again host the St George Candlelight Vigil Ceremony on Wednesday 3 May, to mark National Domestic Violence Remembrance Day.

Local News

