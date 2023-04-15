Georges River community to remember domestic and family violence victims

Georges River Council and St George Domestic Violence Committee will once again host the St George Candlelight Vigil Ceremony on Wednesday 3 May, to mark National Domestic Violence Remembrance Day.
The event is an opportunity for members of the public to honour survivors of domestic and family violence, as well as those the community has lost.
Georges River Council Mayor Nick Katris said, "This is a day for our community to come together to remember and show support for the women, children and men whose lives have been impacted by domestic and family violence.
"The reality is that domestic and family violence can happen to anyone, and you can support your community by taking a stand with us.
"I encourage people of all ages to come along to honour those who have died, and to let the many suffering in silence know they are not alone - there is help and support available to them."
Community members will be invited to light a candle in remembrance of those who have lost their lives as a result of domestic and family violence.
Event details:
Where: Kogarah Town Square, Belgrave Street, Kogarah
When: Wednesday 3 May 2023
Time: 5.00pm - 7.00pm
All ages are welcome, the event is free and no registration is required. Flameless LED candles will be available to borrow for the duration of the ceremony.
Domestic Violence Remembrance Day is part of Domestic and Family Violence Prevention Month in May, which raises community awareness of the social and personal impacts of domestic and family violence and the need to end it, as well as the supports available to those affected by violence.
For more information, please contact Council's Community Capacity Building team on 9330 6400 or visit the 'Domestic and Family Violence' page on Council's website.
For help or support please call NSW Domestic Violence Line on 1800 65 64 63 or Lifeline on 13 11 14.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.