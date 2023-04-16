St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Intergeneration Chess Competition returns to Georges River

April 16 2023 - 12:00pm
The Intergenerational Chess Competition is making a return this year as a part of the Georges River Youth Festival (GRYFest), bringing together community members of all ages to compete and connect with each other.
Georges River Council has partnered with the Department of Education and the Share our Space Program to secure a local school in the local government area to host the event.

