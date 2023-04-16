Intergeneration Chess Competition returns to Georges River

Georges River Council has partnered with the Department of Education and the Share our Space Program to secure a local school in the local government area to host the event.
The Intergenerational Chess Competition is making a return this year as a part of the Georges River Youth Festival (GRYFest). This fantastic event brings together community members of all ages to compete and connect with each other.
The event is expected to be a buzzing hub of excitement and friendly competition and is just one of the many activities on offer as part of GRYFest. The competition is free to enter and there will be prizes to be won.
Intergenerational activities have many benefits for all involved. For older adults, it can provide a reduced sense of isolation, increased physical, mental, and creative activity as well as an improvement in brain function.
For youth, these activities help to build teamwork skills and the development of social skills to interact with people of all different backgrounds.
Georges River Council Mayor Nick Katris said, "Better connection between generations is vital to a thriving community as it provides opportunities to pass down collective community and life memories.
"Council is very proud to be hosting this event which will enrich the Georges River area and celebrate community members of all ages."
Event details
What: Intergenerational Chess Competition
When: Saturday 22 April, 10:00am - 2:00pm
Where: Blakehurst High School, 270A Woniora Rd Blakehurst
Cost: Free
There is ample parking available at Blakehurst High School. For more information, visit the Events page on Council's website.
