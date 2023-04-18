Retail giant Coles has apologised after employees refused to allow a poster advertising the Anzac Day dawn service at Caringbah to be displayed in the nearby supermarket.
A sub-branch member, who was distributing posters to stores all around Caringbah, received the first knock-back.
Sub-branch secretary Alison Smith received the same message when she phoned the store and was referred to a Coles national call centre where an operator confirmed the advice.
After being contacted by the Leader, Coles issued an apology.
"We have apologised to the customer for the experience she had at our store and with our call centre and have made arrangements to ensure that the poster will be placed on our store notice board," a spokeswoman said.
"We recognise ANZAC Day is a very important moment to reflect on the sacrifices of our service men and women."
Sub-branch president Shirley Smith accepted Coles' apology, but sought to put the focus on the approaching commemoration.
Mrs Smith said Caringbah traditionally led off Anzac Day dawn services in the shire, with a march from 4.10am along Kingsway and the commemoration at 4.20am
"I love seeing the littlies in their pyjamas, along with their parents, attending and laying poppies on the memorial," she said.
"This day will give the opportunity for those present to read the newly erected plaque, which commemorates the veterans from Caringbah who served in WWl, WWll and all other conflicts and peacekeeping operations."
A council traffic committee report said large numbers were expected at dawn services, including 7500 at Cronulla, 5000 at Miranda, 4000 at Sutherland, 3000 at Engadine, 2000 at Caringbah and 500 at Woronora.
Engadine RSL Sub-branch will conduct their normal Sunday march and commemoration on April 23, starting at 2.25pm, and follow up with a dawn service on Anzac Day.
The dawn service at Woronora will start an hour later - at 7am - because of limited police resources to manage several events at about the same time.
Dawn services:
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
