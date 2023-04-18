St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Coles apologises for Anzac Day slight at Caringbah store

Murray Trembath
Murray Trembath
Updated April 19 2023 - 7:11am, first published 7:00am
RSL Sub-branch president Shirley Smith at the Caringbah War Memorial. Picture by Murray Trembath
RSL Sub-branch president Shirley Smith at the Caringbah War Memorial. Picture by Murray Trembath

Retail giant Coles has apologised after employees refused to allow a poster advertising the Anzac Day dawn service at Caringbah to be displayed in the nearby supermarket.

Local News

