Wesley Mission's decision to close its Sylvania aged care facility at the end of May has distressed residents and left shocked families scrambling to find alternative accommodation.
Sixty-one residents of Wesley Vickery Sylvania will have to move, with conflicting information about the availability of places at other aged care centres in Sutherland Shire.
Wesley Mission CEO Rev Stu Cameron said on Monday, "May is only an indicative date of closure, and Wesley Vickery Residential Aged Care will continue operating until every resident has found a new home".
"Since the announcement, Wesley Mission has also been contacted directly by a number of providers offering places for both residents and staff, including in Sutherland Shire," he said.
However, some family members told the Leader they were unable to find a vacancy in the shire.
Wesley Mission announced the closure on Thursday last week, two days after advising residents and their families. The adjoining Frank Vickery [Retirement] Village is not affected.
Rev Cameron attributed the decision largely to "workforce and flow-on impacts from the national reforms to aged care".
"Wesley Mission supports these once-in-a-generation reforms," he said. "It is, however, a challenging environment to be a smaller provider. With just three aged care locations, our offering in this area is small compared to the large and diverse range of community services we provide around NSW and across Australia."
Wesley Mission's Carlingford and Narrabeen aged care facilities will close at the same time.
Among Sylvania residents, who are distraught at the prospect of moving, is a 103-year-old man, who knows all the staff by name and receives loving care.
His family was called in at night and told "he hasn't eaten for three days and can't stop crying".
Strong friendships that will be broken include a group of women, who do sewing and embroidery together, including making poppies for Anzac Day.
One family member said, "It's not a modern place, but it's comfortable and homely, like living in a grand old home. The staff are wonderful - there's a lot of love here - and the management are superb, too."
Christine Minenko said she was very disappointed. "My brother is 70 and not very well," she said. "He has been very happy here. His son is looking at other places, but it's not easy to get in because they are all fully booked."
A relative of another resident said he had spent three days on the phone without any success.
"They have appointed one person to help families with the process - there should be a whole team," he said.
Emily Hans, who was visiting a relative with her father and works in aged care, said, "It seemed rather sudden".
"I think aged care at the moment is very difficult to fund," she said. "There are a lot of providers in crisis because of the high compliance and governance."
Wesley Mission has engaged a consulting firm to help with new placements.
Cook MP Scott Morrison said the move would "cause significant disruption" and it was "essential that appropriate transitional arrangements are put in place to minimise the impact".
"Wesley has served our community well for many many years, particularly at this site.
"It is disappointing that this service will no longer be available, especially for those residents who have spouses resident in the adjacent independent living facilities.
"We will do all we can to ensure there is appropriate time and support as the residents, their families and Wesley work together through this difficult period"
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
