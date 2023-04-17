It's every golfer's dream to have a hole-in-one at some stage during their golfing life.
In the greater majority of cases though, many will never realize this dream.
Even golf professionals can go through their entire professional career without achieving this feat, so it's no wonder the odds of hitting just one hole-in-one are extremely high making it a rare event and one to celebrate- the odds of achieving two holes-in one within the same round of golf are even harder; in fact 1 in a 67 million chance.
But that's exactly what Kareela Golf Club member, Malcolm Jones did playing in the Wednesday competition on April 5.
Malcolm, a 35 year member of Kareela playing off a 9 handicap had never hit one, but on this day in the same round and to the astonishment of his playing mates he scored two hole-in-ones on the second (158 metres) and twelfth (161 metres) Par3 holes after using a 5 iron and 5 wood.
Speaking after the game, Malcolm said they weren't sure if the first one went in but once they got down there and saw it was in the hole, he was over the moon.
"It was my first hole in one. I'd been close that many times I thought it was never going to happen. So it was elation and relief.
"But the second one we saw roll in and I simply yelled out like an idiot.
"Oh my god did that go in the hole again?"
"It was an unbelievable feeling going from nil to having two in the one round- It's impossible to get your head around the fact and my head is still spinning"
Kareela Golf Club is no stranger to the golfing gods. Just last December two members playing in the same group in a Christmas Gala Day event scored hole-in-ones on consecutive holes.
Jeanette Franklin, using a 6 iron, was delighted to see her ball bounce into the hole on the 8th (120 metres) for her first Ace and excitement of the whole group. Celebrations had only just begun to quieten when Liz Rosevear delivered a sizzling shot over the stream from the 9th tee (125 metres) into the hole for her first Ace as well.
Both ladies knew they had experienced a very special moment together and the champagne flowed post-match.
Dylan Thompson, tour and teaching Professional at Kareela said the club has a long history as a haven for hole-in-ones. The scenic surrounds and immaculate greens afford golfers a number of opportunities to test their skill and seek the 'Holy Grail" of golf.
Dylan said the club's honour boards feature a long list of hole-in-ones, including Cameron Hubbard who has set an amazing record of eleven at the same course; while Glenn Turnbull scored the first one "in the world" in 2022 with his first shot teeing off at 7am on the first hole on January 01.
