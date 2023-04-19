Families across NSW will benefit from a virtual care program designed to help keep children out of emergency departments and provide care closer to home.
In April Premier Chris Minns announced the virtualKIDS Urgent Care Service will be rolled out statewide.
"This innovative model of care assesses children before they get to hospital to identify the best healthcare pathway for them, because, in many cases, that is not an emergency department," Mr Minns said.
"This allows families to access care faster and avoid unnecessary trips to hospital, while also helping to reduce pressure on busy emergency departments in cases where children's care can be safely and more appropriately managed at home with the support of a clinician or by their general practitioner."
The service uses video conferencing technology to connect families with a clinical nurse to determine the best care pathway and care provider based on each child's needs, whether this is indeed a trip to an emergency department, a consultation with a virtualKIDS expert paediatrician, or a visit to their local GP or urgent care centre.
The VirtualKIDS Urgent Care Service is accessible via HealthDirect for families within South Eastern Sydney Local Health District.
Minister for Health Ryan Park said the statewide rollout of the urgent care service will build on the success of the virtualKIDS pilot program, established by Sydney Children's Hospitals Network (SCHN) to care for children virtually during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"The virtualKIDS program has been running as a pilot since August 2021 and works really well. The Urgent Care Service has been part of the program since December 2022, with two out of three kids using the service receiving the care they needed without having to go to an emergency department," Mr Park said.
"This has signficant benefits not just for families, who have reduced travel, wait times for care and hospital visits, but also for the frontline healthcare workers in our busy emergency departments."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
