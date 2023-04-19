St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Health

NSW Health expands virtual urgent care for children

EK
By Eva Kolimar
April 20 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A new care model for children aims to reduce pressure on busy emergency departments. File picture
A new care model for children aims to reduce pressure on busy emergency departments. File picture

Families across NSW will benefit from a virtual care program designed to help keep children out of emergency departments and provide care closer to home.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.