Barton MP Linda Burney metres from fatal stabbing

Federal Member for Barton and Minister for Indigenous Australians, Linda Burney was only metres from where a woman was fatally stabbed in Darwin on Friday evening.
The woman was allegedly stabbed by a man outside the Doubletree Hilton on the Esplanade in Darwin where Ms Burney and her staff were staying.
The injured woman staggered into the hotel lobby where she collapsed about 6pm on Friday.
Members Ms Burney's staff along with hotel staff rushed to the woman's assistance.
The woman was taken to the Royal Darwin Hospital but died a short time later.
Ms Burney has expressed her condolences to the family of the dead woman.
"Together with staff from the hotel, members of my staff provided assistance to the woman, and I comforted members of her family," she said in a statement released by her office.
"As this matter is being investigated by the Northern Territory police it would be inappropriate for me to provide any further comment at this time," the statement said.
A 56-year old man was arrested at the scene and has been charged with murder. He is due to appear in Darwin court on Monday.
