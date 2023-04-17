Outrigger NSW titles paddle

The Port Hacking Outrigger Club played host to the 2023 NSW titles for one, two and six man canoes on April 15.
With 350 paddlers registered to race over multiple events the juniors got things started with a 4km sprint event in Gunamatta Bay before the Mens and Womens 10 km short course and then the main OC6 16km Long Course race for men, women and mixed crews took off.
Conditions were ideal early before the north easter made it tough going.
The host club took the Open Women's title in a time of 1:16:11 with the Lakes Outrigger Canoe Club club taking the Mixed and fastest crown in a time of 1:10:57 beating home the Canoe Academy Club.
The event culminated in six of the Port Hacking club members gaining selection into Australian Teams to compete at the World Marathon Titles in Samoa in August.
They have been selected in Female U/16-Jade Madden, Open Men (Under 40)- Luke Brown and Jai Stewart, Open Women (Under 40)-Sonia Jones, Master Women (40 - 50)-Jenny Madden and Golden Master Men (60 -70)-Pete Williams.
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
