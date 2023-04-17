The Marconi Stallions made a huge statement and threw its hat in the 2023 National Premier Leagues NSW Men's Premiership race following a monumental 3-1 victory over league leaders Rockdale Ilinden at Marconi Stadium on Saturday night.
The Stallions did all the damage in the first half scoring all its three goals that shell-shocked Rockdale.
The first belonged to Giorgio Speranza who smashed home from long range followed by a brace from an in-form Jordi Swibel. The second half wasn't as exciting as the first as Ilinden eventually managed to work things out and scored through Loic Puyo but they had left their run too late.
Rockdale Ilinden coach Paul Dee lamented on a frustrating evening.
"It was not good to be conceding goals like that in the first half but our job was to re-group at halftime and that's what we did," he stated.
"Marconi were very direct and were very effective at it, and we needed to counter that and get more possession than what we did.
"At the end of the day we had some real positive momentum over the last couple of weeks and this is a bit of a setback. However, we'll train hard, plan for the next game, and hopefully execute our game plan."
Rockdale who have won eight games from 10 played this season and have won seven straight to slip just one point behind Apia before Sunday's 3pm home game against the Central Coast Mariners.
Mt Druitt Town Rangers felt the wrath of a wounded St George City outfit with Mirko Jurilj's men storming home to a comfortable 3-0 win at Popondetta Park on Saturday night.
St George City put behind them its shock Australia Cup departure at the hands of Eastern Suburbs Football Association side Randwick City as they proved too strong.
It was a disappointing night for the Rangers who were right up for this contest against one of the newly promoted sides. The hosts had a few chances but couldn't score.
St George City controlled the contest from the opening whistle. Kosta Petratos opened the scoring before strikes from Daniel Alessi and Aiden Mostofi confirmed the vital three points for the visitors on their travels.
St George City coach Mirko Jurilj stated his satisfaction following his team's dominance at Mt Druitt.
"It was a great team performance and dominant display from us tonight.
"Defensively we had a great shape and pressed well so it was deserved, and we could have scored more.
"Mt Druitt put us under pressure from set pieces which tested us.
"We've had three draws before this match but to only lose twice through 11 rounds is nice for us but there is still a long way to go."
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.