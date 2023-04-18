Open space and luxury

This brand new two-storey free-standing home is located in a quiet cul-de-sac in a sought-after area.
With four bedrooms on offer, three of them are on the upper level. The main bedroom includes a walk-in robe and a stunning ensuite opening onto the balcony, while the others each have a built-in robe as well as use of the separate luxurious upstairs main bathroom.
The fourth bedroom is on the lower level along with another separate luxurious bathroom plus a separate laundry. If you need even more space there is also a separate rumpus room that could be an office or become a fifth bedroom instead.
A spacious kitchen includes a butler's pantry and the open plan puts it with an informal dining and family living area, plus a formal lounge room which leads out to an undercover entertaining area and a nice level grass lawn. Other features include ducted air-conditioning and a single lock-up garage.
Caringbah shopping village can be easily accessed by car or public transport plus Westfield Miranda is close too, along with Burraneer Bay public school and OLMC high school.
The Water Street boat ramp is literally around the corner and Burraneer Bay Marina is only 500 metres away.
Please also note the declaration of agent interest in the outcome of this sale.
