St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Local News

Georges River Council and Little Blue Dinosaur Foundation drive 'Hold My Hand' initiative

EK
By Eva Kolimar
Updated April 21 2023 - 1:59pm, first published 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Lives matter. This is the message behind a new pilot study in St George that aims to reduce road trauma and keep children safe in the community.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.