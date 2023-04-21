Lives matter. This is the message behind a new pilot study in St George that aims to reduce road trauma and keep children safe in the community.
Georges River Council has joined forces with the Little Blue Dinosaur Foundation and University of NSW (Transport and Road Safety Research Centre) to take part in an innovative program that evaluates child pedestrian safety around childcare centres.
The council is one of seven Local Government Areas (LGAs) from NSW, Queensland and Victoria to participate in the 'Hold My Hand' program.
It will install 'hold my hand' metal signs outside 10 participating childcare centres across the area. The program will include a study involving a pre-survey of attitudes about child pedestrian road safety, an education campaign with resources, and a post-survey to gauge the effect of the project.
Council Mayor Nick Katris met with foundation representatives at Carss Park Narani Childcare Centre to announce the program on April 20.
"Georges River LGA has been identified as a high-risk area based on the number of pedestrian and child accidents especially within high vehicle and pedestrian areas," he said.
"To combat this, council is providing further educational, behavioural and community engagement programs to raise awareness to the local community.
"This pilot project with the Little Blue Dinosaur Foundation will put pedestrian road safety at the top of all our minds with a focus on raising awareness of child safety."
Little Blue Dinosaur Foundation was established in 2014 in memorial of Thomas McLaughlin, who died in a road accident on the Central Coast at age four.
Foundation Chief Executive and the little boy's mother Michelle McLaughlin, says it is vital that parents understand why they must hold hands with their children in traffic environments.
"Parents must actively always supervise children, especially those aged one to 10 years, who have significant cognitive, physical, and perceptual limitations around roadways," she said.
"Due to these limitations, children are unable to keep themselves safe from road trauma events and need adults to perform this responsibility on their behalf.
"Over the past nine years, the Little Blue Dinosaur Foundation has partnered with 68 LGAs in four Australian states with its signage and media campaigns. This pilot program is very important, and we thank Georges River Council for being so proactive."
The participating childcare facilities in the Georges River LGA are:
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.