Winning games always makes a difference and after a burst of brilliance from Nicho Hynes late in the game on Friday night the Sharks got to earn their rewards after a hard-fought 22-12 win over the Roosters at home.
Fresh after signing a lifetime deal with the Sharks until the end of 2029, Hynes stepped up when it mattered to send Blayke Brailey over the line to break a 12-12 deadlock to make the home crowd crow.
It was Cronulla's first home win of 2023 after losses previously to the Rabbitohs and an ambush by the Warriors with Blayke Brailey standing up with a try, try assist, 93 metres run and 45 tackles.
Brailey dedicated his match-winning try to his injured brother and former Shark Jayden who will undergo surgery this week after a second ACL rupture last weekend at Newcastle.
"It is really tough, and I know my parents really struggled hearing the news because he has had a few rough years, with back-to-back ACLs, Achilles and his jaw," Brailey said.
"It has made me really appreciate my role and my position in the team."
In a game where there was only centimeters in it for at least three tries, with Brandon Smiths appearing to not hit the line, the effort from Ronaldo Mulitalo to keep his foot inside the stripe helped swing momentum to the Sharks in the second half.
It was a pivotal moment for Cronulla after a messy first half to level the scores with Mulitalo finishing off a Nikora run across field that created some space for the Sharks winger to dive over.
Sharks coach Craig Fitzgibbon said it was a celebration of their effort.
"We had two weeks to prepare, and we prepared hard and strong. That was the feel and reward for effort.
"The show of faith from the club to have the Hynes extension locked in is a sign of what we think of him and how much we believe in him. Every day he walks in the door he works hard. It's good for the club to have that."
Hynes is always the last player into the change room after the team warm up, patiently taking a few conversion attempts and drop outs from the half way as his team-mates are in the shed.
No one works harder.
The Sharks will now prepare for Canterbury with an eight-day turnaround.
