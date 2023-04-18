LETTERS TOTHE EDITOR
I agree our hospitals and medical staff need far more support and to open more hospital beds wherever possible is definitely needed providing staff are available.
However I find the comments (Leader, April 12) on having to share a room with the opposite sex over the top. Sutherland Hospital is a not a private hospital for one thing.
My elderly mum has been in and out of hospital so many times of late and often shares a ward or room with male patients. It has never troubled her. Staff are so careful to give each patient their privacy - besides some of these patients are too ill to get up to no good during the night!
I'm sorry Dominique for your concern but you got me going. Our hospital staff working under very stressful times are absolute angels doing their utmost to care for the needs and privacy of their patients. Sometimes things aren't to our liking but let's support them and not criticise.
Beverley Sparks
Reading your article about public hospital shared rooms. I too, was horrified when I had to share a room in a public hospital.
At the age of 40, I shared my room with two older males (aged 60 or 70) and another female in her 80s.
It was horrendous as I was hospitalised with an allergic reaction to medication and therefore had to have ointment all over my skin and body. I had to sit in my undies, nothing over my skin.
I was terrified every time my curtain was pulled back.
I cried for the whole first night and was moved to another room the next day after a female doctor told me to say I had gastro - this way I would have to be isolated. I'm so thankful for that doctor.
Naomi Gomersall
PREVIOUS RESPONSE from a South Eastern Sydney Local Health District spokesperson:
"South Eastern Sydney Local Health District is committed to ensuring all patients, families, and carers feel welcome, safe, and respected at our facilities. Every reasonable effort is made to provide same gender accommodation.
"However, there are some circumstances where providing same gender accommodation is not always possible as clinical need must be prioritised.
"This can happen in critical care, short stay units and high-risk observation rooms, where decisions to allow mixed gender accommodation are always made in the best interests of patients to ensure they receive the care they need.
"However, when same gender accommodation is not immediately available, transfer to a same gender room or bay occurs as soon as possible, if clinically appropriate.
"All our hospitals provide safe, high-quality care to everyone in the community who needs it, and we thank our skilled and dedicated staff who deliver that patient-centred care every day."
HAVE YOUR SAY
Email:leaderletters@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.