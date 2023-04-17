Mayoral Minute with Nick Katris: Have your say on Community Engagement Strategy

I am often inspired by how deeply our community cares about its people, public places and green spaces. The Georges River community is incredibly passionate and engaged, and as a Council we recognise that this engagement is a critical asset to our success now and into the future.
Every project we undertake must be underpinned by a strong framework that encourages our community to have a say and sets out how Council will consider this community feedback in its decision making. This will help make sure the work we do at Council reflects the needs and values of our community.
As part of our continued commitment to open and transparent communication, we have revised and updated our Community Engagement Strategy 2022-2032 (CES).
Council plays a vital role in opening opportunities for community members to be active participants in strategic planning processes. It is important that our CES is an effective and inclusive guide for capturing the diverse knowledge, views, experiences, andaspirations of our community.
If you live, work, study or visit Georges River, we welcome your input on how we can deliver meaningful engagement to the right people, in the right way, at the right time.
I'd like to thank all individuals, community groups, and organisations that have taken the time to share their views on past consultations, and going forward, invite everyone to get involved in the decisions shaping the future of Georges River.
We are committed to continuous improvement, and my door is always open to any local resident who would like to share their thoughts and ambitions for our community.
If you would like to remain up to date on Council's projects and be involved in the conversations happening on Your Say, you may also like to register and join the 4,000 Your Say panel members who regularly contribute to new and ongoing consultations each fortnight.
The draft CES can be found on Council's Your Say page and will be on exhibition until 1 May 2023.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.