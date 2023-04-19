Every week, usually on Friday evening, the Leader posts on Facebook a photograph from Sutherland Shire Libraries' Local History Collection. Some recent items:
SHOPPING CENTRE
Sutherland shopping centre in the 1980s. The road was originally known as Railway Parade as it faced the railway line, which opened in December 1885 creating opportunity for the establishment and development of the township.
The name was changed to Princes Highway in 1921 after the 1920 visit of Edward Prince of Wales and when the Sutherland Bypass was opened around 1976 the road in the shopping area became known as Old Princes Highway.
Shops at that time included Stapleton's butchery, Watson's Cakes, Ocean Master seafoods and Bargain World.
NEW CHURCH
December 12, 1982 was an important day in the history of St Patrick's Catholic Church in Sutherland. The church in Belmont Street, built in 1928, was replaced with a new building on the opposite side of the road.
The building was unique as it was designed as an underground structure taking advantage of the crest of a hill overlooking the township of Sutherland and the bushland of Royal National Park.
COAL TRAIN
A coal train passes through the township of Sutherland in 1980 on its way down to the south coast. The township owes its development to the railway line which opened in 1886. The photo was taken looking across the old goods yard.
