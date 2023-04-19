St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Local News

Leader Flashback: Memories of Sutherland in the 1980s

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
April 19 2023 - 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sutherland shopping centre on Old Princes Highway in the 1980s. Picture Sutherland Shire Libraries
Sutherland shopping centre on Old Princes Highway in the 1980s. Picture Sutherland Shire Libraries

Every week, usually on Friday evening, the Leader posts on Facebook a photograph from Sutherland Shire Libraries' Local History Collection. Some recent items:

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.