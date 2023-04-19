A student from St Ursula's College Kingsgrove has won a 2023 scholarship for the International Sport College Australia (ISCA).
Neve Diamond was one of 100 students to receive the academic accolade, presented by the International College of Management Sydney (ICMS).
The scholarship aims to provide equitable access to a higher education in Australia.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.